47,358 Shares in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Purchased by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 47,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,427,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,426 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,493,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,994 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,707,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,037,000 after acquiring an additional 116,118 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 898.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,521,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168,462 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,635,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATVI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.53.

Activision Blizzard Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $74.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.33 and a 200-day moving average of $77.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $58.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.94 and a 1-year high of $87.01.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.33. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Activision Blizzard

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 13,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,281,304.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

