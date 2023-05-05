35,796 Shares in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Acquired by Brainard Capital Management LLC

Brainard Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 35,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,434,000. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Brainard Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 1,065,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,454,000 after buying an additional 348,820 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 730.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 261,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,325,000 after acquiring an additional 230,299 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 303.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,532,000 after buying an additional 229,590 shares during the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 88.7% in the third quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 457,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,374,000 after buying an additional 215,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 549,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,361,000 after acquiring an additional 190,808 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock traded up $1.13 on Friday, hitting $70.05. 43,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,930. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.11. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $61.78 and a 52 week high of $74.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.06.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

