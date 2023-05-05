3,048 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Bought by River Street Advisors LLC

River Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,048 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000. Home Depot comprises 1.0% of River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 26,657.7% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 3,567,063 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $563,524,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after buying an additional 1,361,660 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $341,915,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,059,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,858 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.89.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $2.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $288.21. 1,393,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,711,224. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $291.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.71.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $2.09 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading

