30,112 Shares in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Bought by Semus Wealth Partners LLC

Semus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,252,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 59.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 519,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,886,000 after purchasing an additional 194,759 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $2,522,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 181.4% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 222,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 143,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 1st quarter worth $1,345,000.

NYSE:BHK traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,443. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $12.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.80.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

