27,889 Shares in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) Bought by Highland Financial Advisors LLC

Highland Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,000. BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MEAR. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 48,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 10,126 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after buying an additional 10,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

MEAR remained flat at $49.73 during midday trading on Friday. 22,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.78. BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.62 and a 52-week high of $50.17.

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

