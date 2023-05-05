2,650 Shares in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Bought by Semus Wealth Partners LLC

Semus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000. Boston Beer accounts for approximately 1.1% of Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 2.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Boston Beer by 64.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Boston Beer by 3.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Boston Beer by 220.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Boston Beer by 42.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SAM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Boston Beer from $291.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Boston Beer from $300.00 to $311.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Boston Beer from $364.00 to $349.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Boston Beer from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.58.

In other Boston Beer news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.37, for a total transaction of $70,041.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,762.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Boston Beer news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.37, for a total transaction of $70,041.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,762.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider John C. Geist sold 646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.14, for a total value of $206,810.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,784,140.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SAM traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $306.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,014. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.62 and a beta of 1.09. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $287.00 and a 1 year high of $422.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $319.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.65.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.47 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 2.82%. Boston Beer’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

