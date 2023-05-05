25,800 Shares in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Bought by Brainard Capital Management LLC

Brainard Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 25,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 181.2% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAE traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.97. The company had a trading volume of 60,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,076. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.72 and its 200-day moving average is $22.42. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $19.43 and a 52 week high of $25.10.

