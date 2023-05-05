2,550 Shares in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Purchased by Anson Capital Inc.

Anson Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,357,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IYR traded up $0.97 on Friday, reaching $84.72. 1,541,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,052,649. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $75.66 and a 12 month high of $103.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.94. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

