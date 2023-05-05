25,385 Shares in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Bought by Estate Counselors LLC

Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 25,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,563,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,136,000 after acquiring an additional 28,658 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,495,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,488,000 after acquiring an additional 651,792 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 865,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,962,000 after acquiring an additional 27,567 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 744,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,681,000 after acquiring an additional 147,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 694,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,642,996 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VRP stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,706. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.50. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $23.73.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

