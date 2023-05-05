1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Director Buys $40,740.00 in Stock

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.74 per share, for a total transaction of $40,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,676.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

1st Source Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ SRCE opened at $40.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. 1st Source Co. has a one year low of $38.77 and a one year high of $59.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.49.

Get 1st Source alerts:

1st Source Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.60%.

Institutional Trading of 1st Source

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in 1st Source in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of 1st Source by 15.0% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 6,159 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV raised its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 8,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in 1st Source by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 40,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in 1st Source by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 395,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,071,000 after acquiring an additional 11,284 shares during the period. 73.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on 1st Source from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on 1st Source from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

1st Source Company Profile

(Get Rating)

1st Source Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisition financing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.