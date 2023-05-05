1peco Price Hits $0.21 on Top Exchanges (1PECO)

1peco (1PECO) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. 1peco has a total market capitalization of $31.45 million and $1,400.31 worth of 1peco was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1peco token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000710 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 1peco has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000023 BTC.

1peco Token Profile

1peco’s launch date was August 24th, 2021. 1peco’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,999,961 tokens. The Reddit community for 1peco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld. 1peco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 1peco is medium.com/@1eco. 1peco’s official website is www.1eco.io.

Buying and Selling 1peco

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1peco directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1peco should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1peco using one of the exchanges listed above.

