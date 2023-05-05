1,413,865 Shares in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Purchased by Herr Investment Group LLC

Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,413,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,654,000. Snap makes up about 0.8% of Herr Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Herr Investment Group LLC owned 0.09% of Snap as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 363,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 79,116 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 304,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 110,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 337,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 94,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 142,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $111,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 465,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,571.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $111,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 465,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,571.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 5,617 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $60,045.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 252,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,192.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 371,323 shares of company stock valued at $4,036,265. Corporate insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Snap Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of SNAP traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $8.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,434,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,566,543. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.12. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $27.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 33.79% and a negative net margin of 30.89%. Analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Snap from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Snap from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Snap from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.69.

Snap Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.