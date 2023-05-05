1,311 Shares in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Acquired by LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 896,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,751,000 after buying an additional 280,914 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 172,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 82,247 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 16,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLV traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.52. 21,710,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,911,770. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.80. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $23.94.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

