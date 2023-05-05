12,223 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Bought by Semus Wealth Partners LLC

Semus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 4.3% in the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.0% in the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 21,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% in the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 34,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 33,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 32,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.27. 3,143,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,504,623. The firm has a market cap of $216.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.02 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.99.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 38.46%. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.