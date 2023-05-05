118 Shares in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Purchased by ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $1,268,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,786,000 after purchasing an additional 10,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total value of $190,114.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,277,870.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total transaction of $190,114.43. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,277,870.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 1,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total transaction of $357,851.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,323,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,871 shares of company stock valued at $7,131,842 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, 92 Resources restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.20.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $5.70 on Friday, hitting $211.09. The company had a trading volume of 388,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,573. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.11 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $196.88 and a 200-day moving average of $212.19. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.58 and a twelve month high of $242.97.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.97) by $0.57. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,287.80% and a negative net margin of 109.04%. The business had revenue of $319.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.00) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.05 EPS for the current year.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

See Also

