10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $57.00 to $68.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on 10x Genomics from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on 10x Genomics from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stephens assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on 10x Genomics from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.00.

10x Genomics Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of 10x Genomics stock opened at $54.70 on Thursday. 10x Genomics has a 1 year low of $23.81 and a 1 year high of $56.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.06). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a negative return on equity of 22.11%. The business had revenue of $134.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 10x Genomics will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $107,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 897,792 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $48,319,165.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,742 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $83,180.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,237 shares in the company, valued at $11,948,816.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,928 shares of company stock worth $342,952 in the last quarter. 11.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 10x Genomics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 14.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,156,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,572,000 after buying an additional 1,138,358 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,753,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,385,000 after purchasing an additional 151,752 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,274,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,654,000 after purchasing an additional 446,601 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 75.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,349,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 27.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,154,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,374,000 after purchasing an additional 468,207 shares in the last quarter. 74.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

