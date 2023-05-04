ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.99-1.01 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.275-1.285 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion. ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.99-$1.01 EPS.

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of ZI stock opened at $21.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52-week low of $20.72 and a 52-week high of $54.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 134.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.17 and its 200 day moving average is $27.78.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $301.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.20.

In related news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $28,280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,288,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,504,668.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

