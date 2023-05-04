ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.99-$1.01 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.27 billion-$1.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion. ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.99-1.01 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.20.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZI traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,246,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,125,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $20.72 and a fifty-two week high of $53.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.17 and its 200-day moving average is $27.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Activity

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $301.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $28,280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,504,668.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ZoomInfo Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZI. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,874,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,367 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,294,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,385,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,469,000 after buying an additional 1,879,587 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,082,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,944,000 after buying an additional 1,717,608 shares during the period. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,151,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,767,000 after buying an additional 820,903 shares during the period. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Featured Articles

