ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $16.20

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.20 and last traded at $16.27, with a volume of 1379100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ZIM. Barclays lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $20.80 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.16.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Down 2.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.91. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $1.18. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 36.77% and a return on equity of 87.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $14.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $6.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. This is an increase from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.95. This represents a $25.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 157.25%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is 66.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at $814,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 20,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 8,322 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. 36.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

