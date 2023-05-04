Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $66.53

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $66.53 and last traded at $66.53, with a volume of 9214 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.73.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ziff Davis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.80.
Ziff Davis Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 54.18 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.94.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 6,740.0% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 53.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ziff Davis during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.
Ziff Davis Company Profile
Ziff Davis, Inc is a digital media and internet company. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment consists of a portfolio of web properties and apps which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle,Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter and What to Expect, among others.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ziff Davis (ZD)
- Is It Time For Qualcomm To Start Playing Catchup?
- Is Mid-Cap Hubbell The Right Stock To Electrify Your Portfolio?
- Simon Property Group Could Be a High Yield Savings Account
- Camping World: When Debt Is A Good Thing
- 3 Underperforming Nasdaq 100 Stocks Worth a Closer Look
Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.