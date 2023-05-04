Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $66.53

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $66.53 and last traded at $66.53, with a volume of 9214 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.73.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ziff Davis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 54.18 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.94.

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.22). Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $396.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.54 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 6,740.0% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 53.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ziff Davis during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis, Inc is a digital media and internet company. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment consists of a portfolio of web properties and apps which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle,Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter and What to Expect, among others.

