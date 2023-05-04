ZEON (ZEON) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $13,503.34

ZEON (ZEON) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 3rd. One ZEON token can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ZEON has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. ZEON has a market capitalization of $41.65 million and approximately $13,503.34 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ZEON Token Profile

ZEON launched on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 tokens. The Reddit community for ZEON is https://reddit.com/r/zeonnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user risk, and insurance services on the blockchain.

ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up processes of safe participation in other projects, and financial and insurance services.”

Buying and Selling ZEON

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

