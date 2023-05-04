Zeit Capital LLC Invests $329,000 in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Zeit Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.3% of Zeit Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 34,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 46,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Business Bank boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,893.6% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Business Bank now owns 120,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 114,884 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 500.9% during the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 107,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 89,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 187,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EEM traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,813,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,792,098. The company has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.86 and a 200 day moving average of $38.69. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $43.23.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

