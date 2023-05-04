Zeit Capital LLC Has $3.51 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Zeit Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 3.4% of Zeit Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Zeit Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $186.26. The company had a trading volume of 34,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,504. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $163.55 and a one year high of $209.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $190.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

