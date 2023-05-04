Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.20-3.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.17. The company issued revenue guidance of decline 9-11% yr/yr to ~$1.31-1.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.41 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $348.14.

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA traded up $6.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $264.82. The company had a trading volume of 406,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,765. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.02. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.67. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $224.87 and a 52-week high of $366.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $467,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,259.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zebra Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $108,922,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,165.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 175,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,935,000 after acquiring an additional 161,397 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 519,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,322,000 after purchasing an additional 142,228 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 134.7% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 245,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,821,000 after purchasing an additional 140,624 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 68.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 190,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,657,000 after purchasing an additional 77,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

