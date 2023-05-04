Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. Yum China had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Yum China Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $62.57 on Thursday. Yum China has a 1 year low of $36.05 and a 1 year high of $64.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.30. The firm has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

Several research analysts have weighed in on YUMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Yum China from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

In related news, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $745,356.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,905 shares in the company, valued at $16,243,348.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $745,356.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,905 shares in the company, valued at $16,243,348.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $663,834.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,302,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yum China

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Yum China by 41.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 854.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.