Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th.

Yum China has a dividend payout ratio of 21.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Yum China to earn $2.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.9%.

Yum China Stock Up 1.1 %

YUMC traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.26. 580,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,719,303. Yum China has a fifty-two week low of $36.05 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70. The company has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.59, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.26. Yum China had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Yum China will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $663,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,302,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $663,834.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,302,616. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $745,356.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,243,348.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yum China

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YUMC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Yum China by 788.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,628,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,029,000 after purchasing an additional 14,757,971 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Yum China by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,838,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,770,000 after buying an additional 282,974 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Yum China by 2.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,640,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,375,000 after acquiring an additional 166,052 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,441,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,080,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,259,000 after purchasing an additional 101,688 shares in the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YUMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. OTR Global upgraded Yum China from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

