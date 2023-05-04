Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:YUM traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $136.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,532. Yum! Brands has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $143.24. The company has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.57 and a 200-day moving average of $127.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 53.07%.

Several research firms have recently commented on YUM. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.89.

In other news, insider Scott Catlett sold 2,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $357,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 2,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $357,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,724 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,428 shares of company stock valued at $3,524,225 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

