Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Insider Sells $357,420.00 in Stock

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) insider Scott Catlett sold 2,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $357,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Scott Catlett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

On Friday, April 14th, Scott Catlett sold 1,150 shares of Yum! Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $155,250.00.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

YUM stock opened at $137.31 on Thursday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $143.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 19.37%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 12,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 105,392 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,920,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Yum! Brands by 11.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 61,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.06.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.