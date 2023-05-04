XYO Price Tops $0.0045 on Top Exchanges (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. In the last week, XYO has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. XYO has a market cap of $58.43 million and $665,832.28 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO token can currently be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007227 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00026178 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019538 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00018045 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000076 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001068 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28,887.92 or 1.00053742 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About XYO

XYO is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, "XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00463094 USD and is up 1.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $830,197.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/."

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

