Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,894 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Xylem by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Xylem by 0.3% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 32,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Price Performance

NYSE:XYL opened at $104.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.69. The firm has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.14, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.08 and a 52-week high of $118.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 6.43%. Xylem’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $1,601,055.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,822.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $1,601,055.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,822.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $5,527,900.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XYL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.80.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

See Also

