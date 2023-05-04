Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on XPER. Maxim Group dropped their target price on Xperi from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.
Xperi Stock Performance
NASDAQ XPER opened at $8.95 on Friday. Xperi has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.56 and its 200 day moving average is $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xperi
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPER. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Xperi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,757,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Xperi in the fourth quarter valued at $12,429,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Xperi by 577.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,100,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,884,000 after acquiring an additional 938,373 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Xperi by 367.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 935,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,196,000 after purchasing an additional 735,159 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in Xperi by 13.3% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,853,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,486,000 after purchasing an additional 453,289 shares during the period. 43.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Xperi
Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.
