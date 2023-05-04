Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on XPER. Maxim Group dropped their target price on Xperi from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Xperi Stock Performance

NASDAQ XPER opened at $8.95 on Friday. Xperi has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.56 and its 200 day moving average is $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xperi

Xperi ( NASDAQ:XPER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $135.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.94 million. Equities analysts predict that Xperi will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPER. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Xperi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,757,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Xperi in the fourth quarter valued at $12,429,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Xperi by 577.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,100,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,884,000 after acquiring an additional 938,373 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Xperi by 367.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 935,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,196,000 after purchasing an additional 735,159 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in Xperi by 13.3% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,853,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,486,000 after purchasing an additional 453,289 shares during the period. 43.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xperi

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

