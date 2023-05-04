Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHRGet Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.39-$1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.41. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE:XHR traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $12.77. 1,091,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,222. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.12 and a 200-day moving average of $14.06. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $11.74 and a twelve month high of $19.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XHR. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1,735.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 8,467 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 164.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

