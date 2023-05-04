WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Trading Down 10.4%

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) fell 10.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.86 and last traded at $7.86. 1,533,317 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 5,914,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.77.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WW. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WW International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.80 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Craig Hallum cut WW International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on WW International from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of WW International in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.80.

WW International Trading Down 8.8%

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.81. The firm has a market cap of $520.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.68.

WW International ( NASDAQ:WW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. WW International had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $223.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WW International, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of WW International by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in WW International during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in WW International during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in WW International by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in WW International during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom company-owned operations.

