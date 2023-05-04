Wrapped Everscale Trading 22.8% Lower This Week (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 3rd. Wrapped Everscale has a total market capitalization of $91.68 million and $88,713.82 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded down 22.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be bought for $0.0512 or 0.00000176 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Everscale Profile

Wrapped Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,081,620,826 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,791,781,520 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,081,547,320 with 1,791,708,023 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.0523473 USD and is down -5.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $103,770.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Everscale should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

