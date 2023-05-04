WPP (WPP) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for WPP (LON: WPP):

5/3/2023 – WPP had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,170 ($14.62) to GBX 1,230 ($15.37).

4/28/2023 – WPP had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,240 ($15.49) to GBX 1,260 ($15.74).

4/27/2023 – WPP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

4/13/2023 – WPP had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,300 ($16.24) to GBX 1,240 ($15.49). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

WPP Trading Down 2.2 %

WPP stock traded down GBX 19.53 ($0.24) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 881.87 ($11.02). 3,057,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,118,897. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 961.01 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 903.47. WPP plc has a 1 year low of GBX 713 ($8.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,082 ($13.52). The firm has a market capitalization of £9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,469.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.22.

WPP Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 24.40 ($0.30) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from WPP’s previous dividend of $15.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,500.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WPP

In other WPP news, insider Mark Read sold 154,765 shares of WPP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 933 ($11.66), for a total transaction of £1,443,957.45 ($1,804,044.79). Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

