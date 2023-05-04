WOW-token (WOW) Trading 0.4% Lower Over Last Week

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. Over the last week, WOW-token has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for about $0.0284 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $283.83 million and $5.54 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004091 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000431 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00028003 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00009719 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000788 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02838294 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

