World Mobile Token Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $395,228.73 (WMT)

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. One World Mobile Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000516 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, World Mobile Token has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. World Mobile Token has a total market capitalization of $60.37 million and approximately $395,228.73 worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00058721 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00037928 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00020764 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000244 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006373 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001077 BTC.

World Mobile Token Token Profile

WMT uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 405,464,208 tokens. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobiletoken.com. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token is a mobile network, owned and operated by its users, built using a novel combination of proven technologies including mesh networking, hybrid spectrum, renewable energy, and blockchain

The primary role of WMT is to incentivise both token holders that want to support the operation of the network by way of delegating their WMT stake to a node operator (stakers) as well as node operators that operate their own nodes. There is a finite aggregate supply of 2 billion WMT of which only a fraction will be circulating at inception.”

World Mobile Token Token Trading

