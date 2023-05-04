Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.50-$3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.70 billion-$2.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.64 billion. Woodward also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.50-3.75 EPS.

Woodward Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of WWD stock traded down $3.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $107.49. The company had a trading volume of 264,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,361. Woodward has a 1-year low of $79.26 and a 1-year high of $116.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.99 and a 200 day moving average of $97.35.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $718.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.42 million. Woodward had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 8.57%. Woodward’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Woodward will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Woodward’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

WWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Woodward from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Woodward from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Woodward from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Woodward from $76.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Woodward in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Woodward

In other news, Director Rajeev Bhalla bought 484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.06 per share, with a total value of $49,881.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,712.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rajeev Bhalla bought 484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.06 per share, with a total value of $49,881.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,712.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles P. Blankenship purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.61 per share, with a total value of $48,805.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,833,940.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Woodward

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Woodward by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,131,000 after purchasing an additional 768,984 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,301,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,522,000 after acquiring an additional 15,752 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 653.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,309,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,572 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,134,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,595,000 after acquiring an additional 621,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 738,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,291,000 after acquiring an additional 46,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

