Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $108.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.48 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.81%. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Wingstop Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WING traded down $10.17 on Thursday, reaching $207.78. The company had a trading volume of 659,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,030. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $67.67 and a twelve month high of $223.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.11.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

WING has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Wingstop from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on Wingstop from $205.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price target on Wingstop from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stephens lifted their price target on Wingstop from $200.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Wingstop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.50.

In related news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $187,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Krishnan Anand sold 862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $149,307.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,311.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $187,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wingstop

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Wingstop by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Wingstop by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.