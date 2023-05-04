Windle Wealth LLC Takes $5.78 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Windle Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,780,000. PepsiCo comprises approximately 4.5% of Windle Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 73,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,272,000 after purchasing an additional 13,293 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 39,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,536,000. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays upped their target price on PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.25.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.6 %

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other PepsiCo news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $193.33. The stock had a trading volume of 826,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,432,844. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $266.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $183.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.81. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.86 and a 52-week high of $193.63.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.84%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.