WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Sold by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,836 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $7,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WSC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 169.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,652,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,036 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 37.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,749,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,829,000 after buying an additional 1,290,938 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,260,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,179,000 after buying an additional 1,150,215 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,492,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 462.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 990,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,940,000 after acquiring an additional 814,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at WillScot Mobile Mini

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Erika T. Davis purchased 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.65 per share, for a total transaction of $149,417.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,753.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Erika T. Davis purchased 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.65 per share, with a total value of $149,417.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,753.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.47 per share, with a total value of $252,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $43.46 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.99 and its 200-day moving average is $46.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.52 and a 12-month high of $53.46.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $590.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.95 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 21.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WSC. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair started coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

