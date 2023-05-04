William Blair Weighs in on Huron Consulting Group Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HURN)

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) – William Blair cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Huron Consulting Group in a report issued on Wednesday, May 3rd. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.25. The consensus estimate for Huron Consulting Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.03 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.15 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.03 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HURN. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ HURN opened at $74.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.56. Huron Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $51.96 and a 12 month high of $87.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.23 and a 200-day moving average of $74.80.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.20. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 43,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter worth about $1,320,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter worth about $504,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $76,217.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,878,557.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology, data, and analytics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment focuses on serving acute care providers including national and regional health systems, academic health systems, and community health systems, and public, children, and critical access hospitals, and non-acute care providers including physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

