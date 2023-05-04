William Blair Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) – William Blair boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sealed Air in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.00. The consensus estimate for Sealed Air’s current full-year earnings is $3.66 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Sealed Air’s FY2023 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

SEE has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Sealed Air from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.73.

Sealed Air Stock Down 1.5 %

SEE stock opened at $42.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.22 and its 200 day moving average is $49.12. Sealed Air has a one year low of $41.24 and a one year high of $68.71.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 254.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,166,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $897,592,000 after acquiring an additional 72,993 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sealed Air by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,576,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $737,828,000 after acquiring an additional 97,907 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sealed Air by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,977,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,229,000 after acquiring an additional 97,945 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Sealed Air by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,513,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,364,000 after acquiring an additional 116,134 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 8.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,864,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,874,000 after buying an additional 140,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 23.95%.

About Sealed Air

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.