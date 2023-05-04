Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WVVI opened at $6.00 on Friday. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $8.86. The firm has a market cap of $29.78 million, a PE ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.18 and a 200-day moving average of $6.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc engages in the production and sale of wine. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment is involved in the sales through third parties where prices are given at a wholesale rate.

