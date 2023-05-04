WhiteCoin Market Capitalization Tops $30.78 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $30.78 million and $703,936.62 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0403 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.35 or 0.00302946 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00012086 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00018321 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001022 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000654 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003408 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.