Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the textile maker on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This is an increase from Weyco Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Weyco Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years.

Get Weyco Group alerts:

Weyco Group Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of WEYS opened at $26.10 on Thursday. Weyco Group has a 12-month low of $19.89 and a 12-month high of $32.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.26 million, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Weyco Group ( NASDAQ:WEYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The textile maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Weyco Group had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $99.05 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Weyco Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weyco Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Weyco Group in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Weyco Group by 533.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weyco Group in the second quarter worth about $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 95.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 157,750.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

Weyco Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyco Group, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of footwear for men, women and children. It operates through the following segments: North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The North American Wholesale Operations segment includes selling products to department stores and specialty shops in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weyco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.