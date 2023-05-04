WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.25, RTT News reports. WestRock had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. WestRock’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

WestRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WRK traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,239,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,792. WestRock has a 52 week low of $26.84 and a 52 week high of $54.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.53.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WestRock

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WRK shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the second quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Miller Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the first quarter worth about $217,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

