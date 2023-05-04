WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Posted by on May 4th, 2023

WestRock (NYSE:WRKGet Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.25, RTT News reports. WestRock had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. WestRock’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

WestRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WRK traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,239,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,792. WestRock has a 52 week low of $26.84 and a 52 week high of $54.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.53.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WRK shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WestRock

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the second quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Miller Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the first quarter worth about $217,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WestRock

(Get Rating)

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

Read More

Earnings History for WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.