Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.90

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSE:WPRT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.92, with a volume of 151866 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from C$2.50 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Westport Fuel Systems Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.47. The firm has a market cap of C$156.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68, a PEG ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

In related news, Senior Officer David Mitchelhill Johnson acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.85 per share, with a total value of C$42,500.00. 11.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments. It offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, light and heavy-duty original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, hydrogen, and fuel storage activities.

