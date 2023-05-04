Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 11th

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.471 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.

Westlake Chemical Partners has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years. Westlake Chemical Partners has a payout ratio of 85.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Westlake Chemical Partners to earn $2.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.89 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.0%.

Shares of NYSE:WLKP traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.96. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 52 week low of $18.58 and a 52 week high of $28.37. The company has a market capitalization of $750.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Westlake Chemical Partners ( NYSE:WLKP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $366.84 million for the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 4.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Westlake Chemical Partners news, SVP Andrew Kenner acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.44 per share, with a total value of $107,200.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLKP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 199.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 40,225 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 219.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 26,389 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 19,622 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $438,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 15,459 shares in the last quarter. 31.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP engages in the operation, acquisition and development of ethylene production facilities and related assets. It is also involved in the manufacture and marketing of basic chemicals, polymers, and fabricated building products. The company was founded on March 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

