Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.80 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 37.22% and a return on equity of 38.15%. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Performance

WES traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.01. 304,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,926. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 2.77. Western Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $21.95 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.856 per share. This is a positive change from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.69%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James started coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,288 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

Featured Stories

